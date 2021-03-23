Enjoy the warm days with clouds, Heather tracks strong storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The rest of this week is warm, but rain chances increase. We’ll end the week with more rain and some gusty storms, and a WVLT First Alert for the potential for some damage. This weekend, a cold front moves in some more rain and storms, then pushes temperatures down by Monday and drops spotty snow in the higher elevations.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds continue to stream through at times the next couple of days. It’s still “mostly” dry, so your better days to get outside! Pollen counts are high, with wind moving it out of the trees and humidity weighing it down around us.

This morning is mostly cloudy, with a light breeze, and mild temperatures in the mid 40s.

It’s a mostly cloudy day, with brief breaks for a partly cloudy view, as clouds are layered up between high cloud cover and lower, thicker clouds. A stray shower can develop this afternoon in the higher elevations, and then spotty rain showers are possible this evening. Today’s high is around 73 degrees, so about 10 degrees above average for now.

Tonight will be cloudy, and we’ll see a few more showers develop late night through the early morning hours. The low will only be around 53 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few showers early become more isolated Wednesday, with a mostly cloudy start becoming partly cloudy for the afternoon. The high will be around 73 degrees, with a Southwesterly wind up 10 mph. Gusts are increasing in the higher elevations ahead of this front.

Thursday starts with scattered showers, but more rain and isolated storms move through at times in the afternoon. The high will be around 72 degrees. Gusts and rain/storm coverage increases after sunset. There’s a chance for some stronger storms overnight, with a WVLT First Alert for the gusts of 30 to 50 mph which could cause damage. These gusty storms wrap up very early Friday, giving us a break by the morning commute.

Gusts of 30 to 50 mph could cause some damage Thursday night. (WVLT)

Friday become partly cloudy, with another afternoon in the low 70s.

Saturday starts off clear, but more clouds increase in the afternoon with spotty rain. Scattered rain and storms move in during the evening to overnight hours. This continues with scattered rain Sunday, and wraps up with the spotty mountaintop snowfall Sunday night. This cold front leaves us cooler, with a high in the upper 50s, by Monday.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

