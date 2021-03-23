Family of Cheyenne Shropshire continues to seeks justice a year later

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -March 21st, 2020 marked a day when the family of Cheyenne Shropshire learned her remains were found in a field in Maryville after being missing since September of 2018.

Cheyenne’s sister Savannah says she will always be remembered as a protective sibling and someone who was filled with light.

The past year hasn’t been easy since the family hasn’t found out who is responsible for Cheyenne’s death, after the Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced the death as a homicide. The family hasn’t stopped searching for answers and neither has the sheriffs office.

Posting on Facebook Monday, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office offered $4,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Savannah says her sisters remains are still with the medical examiner as authorities continue to search for a guilty party. The family hopes this case can be resolved so they can have a proper burial for a daughter, sister, and loved one in Cheyenne.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at 865-273-5001.

