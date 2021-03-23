Advertisement

Gas prices near $3 as travel begins again

Oil markets have been recovering swiftly from the pandemic with crude hitting a high of more than $66 per barrel earlier this month.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(CNN) - Start saving now for your summer road trip.

Analysts say $3 gas is coming.

The price of gas has been rising, going up every day for the past 47 days. The national average is now $2.89 per gallon and is expected to reach $3 by Memorial Day.

Experts say the surge has nothing to do with federal energy policy.

Instead, it’s about increases in demand as people start driving again, coupled with cuts in production by frackers and OPEC.

Many analysts believe we are on the cusp of a new oil “super-cycle.”

Oil markets have been recovering swiftly from the pandemic, with crude hitting a high of more than $66 per barrel earlier this month. That’s way up from its low of -$37 per barrel in April 2020, when producers couldn’t sell their oil and had to pay to store it.

However, experts say oil producers won’t let the price of gas go up to $4 a gallon. They know if they do, people will start flocking to electric cars.

