Advertisement

Gov. Lee announces faith-based foster care, adoption push

The governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives is leading the collaboration.
The governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives is leading the collaboration.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A new initiative in Tennessee aims to partner the faith-based community and the state to help find foster care and adoptive parents for children.

At a news conference Monday, Gov. Bill Lee announced the TN Fosters Hope push that teams up the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services with private organizations Tennessee Kids Belong and Show Hope.

The goals are to establish a network of churches to support foster care and adoption needs, recruit certifying families who can care for foster children with increased needs, and build pathways for children under full Department of Children’s Services custody to find permanent adoption.

The governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives is leading the collaboration.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Knoxville residence
State orders closure of South Knoxville residence after multiple overdoses
Sarah Morrow and son
Knoxville mother calling for a change after she was denied breast milk in her carry-on bag
Driver of the car is ticketed for Failure to Yield
Georgia man arrested for alleged lewd acts in Panama City Beach
Senator Richard Briggs (R- Knoxville)
“Eliminate the board entirely,” Senator Briggs comments on removing power from Knox Co. Board of Health
Drowning at Tellico Lake
Fisherman drowns after falling from dock at Tellico Lake

Latest News

First Alert: Heavier rain late Thursday
Mild and muggy leading to Thursday storms: First Alert
First Alert: Heavier rain late Thursday
First Alert: Heavier rain late Thursday
FILE - Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes, left, and assistant coach Kim English, right, position...
Tennessee assistant coach Kim English leaving for head coaching position
COVID-19 vaccine
More than 7,000 on KCHD waitlist for COVID vaccine
Kim English Leaving the Vols
Tennessee assistant coach Kim English leaving for head coaching position