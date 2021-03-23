Advertisement

Kingsport police searching for 2 missing teenage boys

Two teenage boys have been reported missing in Kingsport.
Michael D’Shaun Brice (left), Caiden Burgett (right)
Michael D’Shaun Brice (left), Caiden Burgett (right)(Kingsport Police Department)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Kingsport Police Department asked for the public’s help in the search for two missing 15-year-old boys.

According to Kingsport police, Michael D’Shaun Brice was last seen near the intersection of East Center Street and Dale Street in Kingsport. He was reported missing on Friday, March 19.

Brice is 6′0 and weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Brice was last seen wearing a black pullover hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black Nike athletic shoes.

Kingsport police are also searching for Caiden Burgett who was reported missing Monday night.

Burgett was last seen Saturday on the 300 block of Clinchfield Street.

Burgett is 5′11″ and weighs 220 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a black Barberitos t-shirt and black athletic shoes.

Authorities said they do not suspect foul play in the search for the teens as of Tuesday. However, investigators say that due to their age, they are making “every possible effort” to find both boys.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Knoxville residence
State orders closure of South Knoxville residence after multiple overdoses
Sarah Morrow and son
Knoxville mother calling for a change after she was denied breast milk in her carry-on bag
Driver of the car is ticketed for Failure to Yield
Georgia man arrested for alleged lewd acts in Panama City Beach
Senator Richard Briggs (R- Knoxville)
“Eliminate the board entirely,” Senator Briggs comments on removing power from Knox Co. Board of Health
Drowning at Tellico Lake
Fisherman drowns after falling from dock at Tellico Lake

Latest News

First Alert: Heavier rain late Thursday
Mild and muggy leading to Thursday storms: First Alert
First Alert: Heavier rain late Thursday
First Alert: Heavier rain late Thursday
FILE - Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes, left, and assistant coach Kim English, right, position...
Tennessee assistant coach Kim English leaving for head coaching position
COVID-19 vaccine
More than 7,000 on KCHD waitlist for COVID vaccine
Kim English Leaving the Vols
Tennessee assistant coach Kim English leaving for head coaching position