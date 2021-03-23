Kingsport police searching for 2 missing teenage boys

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Kingsport Police Department asked for the public’s help in the search for two missing 15-year-old boys.

According to Kingsport police, Michael D’Shaun Brice was last seen near the intersection of East Center Street and Dale Street in Kingsport. He was reported missing on Friday, March 19.

Brice is 6′0 and weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Brice was last seen wearing a black pullover hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black Nike athletic shoes.

Kingsport police are also searching for Caiden Burgett who was reported missing Monday night.

Burgett was last seen Saturday on the 300 block of Clinchfield Street.

Burgett is 5′11″ and weighs 220 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a black Barberitos t-shirt and black athletic shoes.

Authorities said they do not suspect foul play in the search for the teens as of Tuesday. However, investigators say that due to their age, they are making “every possible effort” to find both boys.

