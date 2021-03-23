LIVE: #6 Michigan vs. #3 Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols are taking on Michigan in the 2nd round of the Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament.

UT earned its way to this meeting by winning its First Round battle with Middle Tennessee, 87-62, on Sunday in Austin. Michigan, meanwhile, took care of No. 11 seed Florida Gulf Coast, 87-66, on Sunday at the UT San Antonio Convocation Center.

The winner of this game will advance to the Sweet 16 (March 27 & 28) and extend its stay in San Antonio. A match-up would loom vs. the victor of Tuesday’s No. 2 seed Baylor and No. 7 seed Virginia Tech match-up.

1ST QUARTER

Lady Vols and Michigan underway in San Antonio. UT has a distinct size advantage, but Wolverines are hanging tough early. Lady Vols looking to advance to first Sweet-16 in five years. Michigan leads Tennessee at the end of the first quarter 14-12. tamari Key leads UT with 6 points. Rennia Davis has two and Rae Burrell has been held scoreless thus far.

2ND QUARTER

Lady Vols are 6th in the nation in rebounding and doing a nice job with that so far, but the Lady Vols are 0-4 from 3-point range and shooting 30% from the field. Leigha Brown who scored 28 against FGCU has 7pts. so far against UT which trails Michigan 21-18 in the 2nd.

A bad sign? Like the UT men against Oregon State, Lady Vols have only 19 first half points and trail Michigan 28-19 at the break. Like the men, a tough shooting half for UT, just 25% from the field and 0-6 from 3PT. 7 turnovers haven’t helped their cause either!

3RD QUARTER

Hailey brown score 11 first half points for Michigan to lead all scorers in the game including three triples as the Wolverines opened the 2nd half with a 9-point lead. Michigan extended that lead to 13 points with a short jumper and a lay-up to open the 3rd quarter. Tennessee’s 8th turnover, as Rae Burrell lost the basketball, would lead to a sweet scoop and score by the Wolverines’ Leigha Brown helping Michigan open a 36-21 lead.

