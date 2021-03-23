Advertisement

MAPCO hiring for positions in Sevierville

Are you looking for a job? MAPCO is hiring.
MAPCO exterior rendering of Sevierville location
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -MAPCO announced it is hiring for positions in Sevierville.

The location will be the first store in Sevierville, located on 730 Winfield Dunn Parkway.

MAPCO says it is actively hiring part-time, full-time, and management team member positions across all shifts at the job fair located at Clarion Inn Willow River for its new 5,000+ square foot store, set to open in early April.

“MAPCO is excited to serve the Sevierville community and is looking to hire top talent who are ready to provide an exceptional guest experience. At MAPCO, we are committed to helping team members “Find Your Better” with benefits for both full and part-time employees, including competitive pay, comprehensive benefit packages, various growth opportunities, flexible work schedules, same day pay options, a company culture that prioritizes teamwork,” said the company in a release.

The job fair will be taking place at 1990 Winfield Dunn Pkwy Sevierville, TN 37862, Tuesday, March 23 through Friday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, March 29 through Wednesday, March 31, fromm 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Interested applicants who cannot make the job fair can apply on the website here.

