Monopoly updating 16 cards to better reflect community

(CBS) -Changes are coming to the iconic board game Monopoly: For the first time in more than 85 years, 16 of the game’s cards will be replaced, Hasbro announced last week. Monopoly will let consumers vote on its new Community Chest Cards, so that the cards better reflect what community means to people in 2021.

“Covering topics like beauty contests, holiday funds, and life insurance, there is no denying the Monopoly game’s Community Chest Cards are long overdue for a refresh,” Hasbro said in a press release. “And, coming out of the tumultuous year of 2020, the term ‘community’ has taken on a whole new meaning.”

So, the “Second place in a beauty contest” card could switch to “shop local.” Other options for the new cards include “Rescue a puppy” and “Help your neighbors clean up their yard after a storm.”

“The world has changed a lot since Monopoly became a household name more than 85 years ago, and clearly today community is more important than ever,” Eric Nyman, Chief Consumer Officer at Hasbro, said. “We felt like 2021 was the perfect time to give fans the opportunity to show the world what community means to them through voting on new Community Chest Cards. We’re really excited to see what new cards get voted in!”

Voting is open on the Monopoly Community Chest website, and the new game with the fan-voted cards will be available this fall.

Hasbro will also hold its first ever Monopoly Charity Classic, where four celebrities will play to win a portion of a $350,000 Community Chest to be donated to a charity of their choice. The game will be streamed on YouTube.

This is not the first time Monopoly has undergone some changes. In 2017, Hasbro held a similar fan vote to revamp some of the game’s playing pieces, with the thimble, the wheelbarrow and the boot getting being replaced with new pieces like a rubber duckie, a penguin and a T. rex. In 2013, fans voted for a cat to replace the iron.

