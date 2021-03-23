Advertisement

More than 7,000 on KCHD waitlist for COVID vaccine

More than 7,000 individuals are on the KCHD waitlist for a COVID vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(WVUE)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to the Knox County Health Department 7,075 individuals are on the waitlist for a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of 2:00 p.m., Tuesday March 23, the following are KCHD’s figures for a COVID vaccine:

  • Total ever on waitlist - 49,916
  • Total invited – 33,608
  • Total requested to be removed from the list/have been removed because they have already received the vaccine – approximately 9,200
  • Total still to be invited - 7,075

The Knox County Health Department announced it is expanding the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines.

Beginning on Monday, March 22, individuals in Phase 2a/b and those 55 years and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

Phase two of the vaccination plan includes people in critical infrastructure, including public transit employees, telecommunication staff and utility workers among others. For a full list of eligible individuals, click here.

All Tennesseans ages 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in April, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Governor Bill Lee announced individuals 16 and older will be eligible statewide no later than April 5.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Knoxville residence
State orders closure of South Knoxville residence after multiple overdoses
Sarah Morrow and son
Knoxville mother calling for a change after she was denied breast milk in her carry-on bag
Driver of the car is ticketed for Failure to Yield
Georgia man arrested for alleged lewd acts in Panama City Beach
Senator Richard Briggs (R- Knoxville)
“Eliminate the board entirely,” Senator Briggs comments on removing power from Knox Co. Board of Health
Drowning at Tellico Lake
Fisherman drowns after falling from dock at Tellico Lake

Latest News

A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Cases surpass 800,000
Trial review board raises concerns about AstraZeneca vaccine data.
Trial review board raises concerns about AstraZeneca vaccine data
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
US: AstraZeneca results may have included outdated information
Some who had prolonged effects from Covid-19 say they're experiencing an unexpected benefit...
Vaccine improves symptoms of some COVID long-haulers