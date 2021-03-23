More than 7,000 on KCHD waitlist for COVID vaccine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to the Knox County Health Department 7,075 individuals are on the waitlist for a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of 2:00 p.m., Tuesday March 23, the following are KCHD’s figures for a COVID vaccine:

Total ever on waitlist - 49,916

Total invited – 33,608

Total requested to be removed from the list/have been removed because they have already received the vaccine – approximately 9,200

Total still to be invited - 7,075

The Knox County Health Department announced it is expanding the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines.

Beginning on Monday, March 22, individuals in Phase 2a/b and those 55 years and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

Phase two of the vaccination plan includes people in critical infrastructure, including public transit employees, telecommunication staff and utility workers among others. For a full list of eligible individuals, click here.

All Tennesseans ages 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in April, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Governor Bill Lee announced individuals 16 and older will be eligible statewide no later than April 5.

