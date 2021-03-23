Advertisement

New Cadbury bunny is treefrog named Betty

Betty the Australian White's Treefrog is named the 2021 Cadbury Bunny.
Betty the Australian White's Treefrog is named the 2021 Cadbury Bunny.(Source: CADBURYUSA, HERSHEY'S, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a new Cadbury bunny and this time it is an amphibian.

Inheriting the bunny ears this year is Betty, an Australian White’s treefrog.

She will star in a Cadbury commercial soon.

At less than a year old, this is Betty’s first Easter, but she’s already a natural at the bunny hop.

Betty beat out 12,000 other entries, including a donkey, a miniature horse and a goat.

In addition to starring in the commercial, Betty gets a $5,000 cash prize.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Knoxville residence
State orders closure of South Knoxville residence after multiple overdoses
Sarah Morrow and son
Knoxville mother calling for a change after she was denied breast milk in her carry-on bag
Driver of the car is ticketed for Failure to Yield
Georgia man arrested for alleged lewd acts in Panama City Beach
Senator Richard Briggs (R- Knoxville)
“Eliminate the board entirely,” Senator Briggs comments on removing power from Knox Co. Board of Health
Drowning at Tellico Lake
Fisherman drowns after falling from dock at Tellico Lake

Latest News

Sarah Morrow's carry-on bag full of breast milk she pumped during vacation.
Knoxville mother calling for a change after she was denied breast milk in her carry-on bag
First Alert: Heavier rain late Thursday
Mild and muggy leading to Thursday storms: First Alert
First Alert: Heavier rain late Thursday
First Alert: Heavier rain late Thursday
President Joe Biden talks to pool reporters at the White House on Sunday.
Biden expands ‘Obamacare’ by cutting health insurance costs
BetterUp, based in San Francisco, works with employees from companies including Mars, AB InBev...
Prince Harry joins tech startup as chief impact officer