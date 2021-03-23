Nursing homes across East Tennessee report major COVID-19 improvements
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nursing Homes across East Tennessee are reporting major improvements in COVID-19 cases.
For the first time this year, no new deaths were reported at nursing homes in the region this week.
There have been a total of 570 deaths since the start of the pandemic at long-term care facilities. Since the start of 2021, deaths have continually decreased each week.
Active COVID-19 cases decreased by nearly 500, with only 1,448 confirmed cases. Of those active cases, 771 are residents and 677 are staff members.
