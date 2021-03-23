Advertisement

Ohio woman accused of stealing over $12,000 in money from Girl Scouts cookie sales

The Ohio woman deposited money from cookie sales directly into her personal bank accounts.
Jill Gauthier
Jill Gauthier(Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WVLT) -An Ohio Girl Scout troop leader is facing a felony theft charge for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars earned cookie sales.

According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Jill Gauthier was indicted by a Licking County grand jury on accusations that she stolen $12,500 in money from Girl Scout cookie sales and event fees.

“She was literally caught with her hand in the cookie jar, an adult-size jar that should carry an adult-size timeout in a place with locking doors and barred windows,” said Attorney General Yost.

For approximately five years, the 49-year-old deposited money from cookie sales collected from parents of Girl Scouts troop members directly into her personal bank accounts, investigators said.

Parents initially reported Gauthier after becoming concerned about her use of funds for personal purchases.

“How many boxes of Thin Mints will her troop need to sell to make up for her betrayal?,” Yost asked.

Gauthier’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 5 in Licking County, Ohio.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WOIO. All rights reserved.

