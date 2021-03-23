Pigeon River named most popular rafting river in U.S.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Pigeon River has been named the most popular rafted river in America according to year-end numbers from the 2020 season.

According to data reported by the America Outdoors Association, Tennessee’s Ocoee River the #1 most rafted river, followed by Colorado’s #2 Arkansas River, then the #3 Pigeon River.

The Cocke County Clerk’s office reported, the Pigeon River hosted 202,832 commercial guests during the 2020 rafting season.

“Outdoor activity is very popular these days. We’re delighted to see the growing number of families and visitors unplugging and reconnecting with the natural world around them,” said Daniel Jennette, owner and operator of Smoky Mountain Outdoors Whitewater Rafting on the Pigeon River. “Lifetime memories are being made in Tennessee.”

The 2021 Pigeon River rafting season opened March 1, and runs through mid-October.

