Advertisement

Pigeon River named most popular rafting river in U.S.

Pigeon River named most popular rafting river in America.
Pigeon River
Pigeon River(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Pigeon River has been named the most popular rafted river in America according to year-end numbers from the 2020 season.

According to data reported by the America Outdoors Association, Tennessee’s Ocoee River the #1 most rafted river, followed by Colorado’s #2 Arkansas River, then the #3 Pigeon River.

The Cocke County Clerk’s office reported, the Pigeon River hosted 202,832 commercial guests during the 2020 rafting season.

“Outdoor activity is very popular these days. We’re delighted to see the growing number of families and visitors unplugging and reconnecting with the natural world around them,” said Daniel Jennette, owner and operator of Smoky Mountain Outdoors Whitewater Rafting on the Pigeon River. “Lifetime memories are being made in Tennessee.”

The 2021 Pigeon River rafting season opened March 1, and runs through mid-October.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Knoxville residence
State orders closure of South Knoxville residence after multiple overdoses
Sarah Morrow and son
Knoxville mother calling for a change after she was denied breast milk in her carry-on bag
Driver of the car is ticketed for Failure to Yield
Georgia man arrested for alleged lewd acts in Panama City Beach
Senator Richard Briggs (R- Knoxville)
“Eliminate the board entirely,” Senator Briggs comments on removing power from Knox Co. Board of Health
Drowning at Tellico Lake
Fisherman drowns after falling from dock at Tellico Lake

Latest News

Sarah Morrow's carry-on bag full of breast milk she pumped during vacation.
Knoxville mother calling for a change after she was denied breast milk in her carry-on bag
First Alert: Heavier rain late Thursday
Mild and muggy leading to Thursday storms: First Alert
First Alert: Heavier rain late Thursday
First Alert: Heavier rain late Thursday
FILE - Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes, left, and assistant coach Kim English, right, position...
Tennessee assistant coach Kim English leaving for head coaching position
COVID-19 vaccine
More than 7,000 on KCHD waitlist for COVID vaccine