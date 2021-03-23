Advertisement

Ram recalls heavy-duty trucks for fire risk, tells owners to park outside

FILE - This Feb. 13, 2020 photo shows the Ram truck logo at the 2020 Pittsburgh International...
FILE - This Feb. 13, 2020 photo shows the Ram truck logo at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. The company that makes heavy-duty diesel Ram trucks is telling some owners to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine fire. Fiat Chrysler, now part of Stellantis, is recalling just over 20,000 of the trucks mainly in the U.S. and Canada.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The company that makes heavy-duty diesel Ram trucks is telling some owners to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine fire.

Fiat Chrysler, now part of Stellantis, is recalling just over 20,000 of the trucks mainly in the U.S. and Canada.

The company says the 2021 pickup and chassis cab trucks have heater relays that can overheat, and in rare cases cause fires.

The fires can start even if the engines are turned off.

The company says it knows of three fires but no injuries. None involved customer vehicles.

The recalled trucks have 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines.

Stellantis is developing a repair. The recall is expected to start April 30.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Knoxville residence
State orders closure of South Knoxville residence after multiple overdoses
Sarah Morrow and son
Knoxville mother calling for a change after she was denied breast milk in her carry-on bag
Driver of the car is ticketed for Failure to Yield
Georgia man arrested for alleged lewd acts in Panama City Beach
Senator Richard Briggs (R- Knoxville)
“Eliminate the board entirely,” Senator Briggs comments on removing power from Knox Co. Board of Health
Drowning at Tellico Lake
Fisherman drowns after falling from dock at Tellico Lake

Latest News

Sarah Morrow's carry-on bag full of breast milk she pumped during vacation.
Knoxville mother calling for a change after she was denied breast milk in her carry-on bag
First Alert: Heavier rain late Thursday
Mild and muggy leading to Thursday storms: First Alert
First Alert: Heavier rain late Thursday
First Alert: Heavier rain late Thursday
President Joe Biden talks to pool reporters at the White House on Sunday.
Biden expands ‘Obamacare’ by cutting health insurance costs
BetterUp, based in San Francisco, works with employees from companies including Mars, AB InBev...
Prince Harry joins tech startup as chief impact officer