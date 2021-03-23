Regal Cinemas to reopen in April

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cineworld announced plans to reopen its Regal Cinemas in the U.S. for the first time in six months.

Knoxville-based Regal Cinemas is the second-largest theater chain in the United States, after AMC Theaters. Regal has 7,076 screens in 536 theatres in the U.S. which have been closed for the last six months due to COVID-19.

“We have long-awaited this moment,” said Mooky Greidinger, the chief executive of Cineworld. “With capacity restrictions expanding to 50 percent or more across most U.S. states, we will be able to operate profitably in our biggest markets.”

Regal Cinemas will reopen in a phased process that will start with a limited number of cinemas opening for showings of Godzilla Vs Kong on April 2.

On April 16, theatres will open more widely across the country for showings of Mortal Kombat.

Cineworld also announced it has agreed to a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. in which films will be l be exhibited in Regal cinemas in the U.S. as of their opening. The deal will begin in 2022 and also give Regal cinemas a 45-day window of theatrical exclusivity for Warner Bros. films.

