State bill proposed to make Bible official state book

Tennessee lawmaker proposes making Holy Bible official state book.
Cropped Photo: Steven Depolo / CC BY 2.0
(WKYT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee resolution to make the Holy Bible the official state book is advancing forward.

The bill HJR 150 sponsored by Representative Jerry Sexton makes the case for making the Bible the official state book by citing families before the 20th century would record vital records in the family Bible which were passed down through generation and have a history.

The bill will be passed along to the Calendar and Rules Committee.

