Tenn. lawmakers discuss bill banning schools from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations

By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee lawmakers proposed a bill that would prevent schools from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students.

The bill is set to be discussed in the House Education K-12 Subcommittee Tuesday, March 23.

The legislation would stop schools requiring students to be vaccinated or requiring vaccines to attend school.

No COVID-19 vaccines have currently been cleared for use in children, but trials are underway.

The bill would not prohibit schools from immunizing a student if the student is an adult or emancipated and consented in writing to getting the vaccine.

If passed, schools could face a civil penalty for each violation. The bill encourages parents and students to file civil suits against a school or local education agency that violates the legislation.

