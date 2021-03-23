Tennessee assistant coach Kim English leaving for head coaching position

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Basketball’s assistant coach Kim English’s time on Rocky Top has come to an end.

English is leaving the Vols to accept the position as head coach at George Mason University, according to the University of Tennessee.

“I am so incredibly grateful and honored to accept the position of head coach at George Mason University,” English said.

“Grateful for everything@Englishscope24 gave to our program these last two seasons. Congratulations, Coach! Y’all got a good one,@MasonMBB,” Tennessee Basketball posted on Twitter.

Grateful for everything @Englishscope24 gave to our program these last two seasons.



Congratulations, Coach! Y'all got a good one, @MasonMBB ✊ pic.twitter.com/ENhD7CnUWN — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 23, 2021

Tennessee Head Coach Rick Barnes hired English in April 2019. He spent two seasons as the assistant coach for the Vols.

“From the day he joined our staff at Tennessee, he made an immediate impact on our program,” Barnes said in a George Mason release. “He has a unique gift for connecting with people and forming genuine relationships. I’m particularly proud that he gets the opportunity to begin his head coaching career at the special place that also gave me my first big opportunity. I know he’ll lead the Patriots to great success.”

English formerly coached at Colorado for two seasons before coming to UT. He also coached at Tulsa for two seasons. English played for the Missouri Tigers and was a two-time All-Big 12 selection before having a brief NBA career.

English will replace Dave Paulsen n at George Mason after the coach went 95–91 in six seasons with the program.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.