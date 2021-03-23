Tennessee high school cheer coach indicted for theft

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maury County cheer coach was indicted on theft charges, according to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office revealed, Melissa Todd, the cheer coach at Columbia Central High School directed that $905.03 of school funds be used to pay for her family member to attend a cheer competition in Orlando, Florida.

According to investigators, Todd’s family member was not an approved assistant or volunteer affiliate of the cheer program, and the family member’s trip was not eligible to be paid with school funds.

Todd was reportedly also unable to account for $1,672.74 of cash that was collected during fundraisers or through other sources.

Investigators reported that Todd concealed information related to a $44,029.09 debt owed to Varsity Spirit from the school. Varsity Spirit was used to supply the team’s uniforms, supplies and equipment.

Officials said Todd received bills for the entire $44,029.09 debt by October 2019, but the debt was not revealed to investigators and school officials until July 2020.

Columbia Central has since paid the amount owed to Varsity Spirit.

“Our investigators have pointed to a number of weaknesses on the part of school officials who are responsible for ensuring all internal school accounting rules are followed,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “School leaders have indicated they are working to correct issues such as complying with collection, expenditure, and deposit policies.”

On March 11, 2021, Melissa Todd was indicted by the Maury County Grand Jury on one count of theft, one count of forgery, and one count of tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.