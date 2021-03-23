Tennessee infertility legislation gets positive recommendation, moves forward

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee bill that would require insurance plans in the state to cover infertility treatment received a positive recommendation Monday from a joint committee.

The state Pensions and Insurance committee moved the Tennessee Pro-Family Building Act forward to the next step.

If passed, the bill would require insurance plans to cover the diagnosis of infertility and fertility treatment, including medications and fertility preservation. The changes would be established by 2023.

Officials said 17 percent of women who are of reproductive age will face infertility and will require treatment in order to have children.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Sabi Kumar, said 19 states already cover infertility treatment.

“I think this is something that is needed,” said Rep. Karen Camper (D-TN) District 87. “Other states are doing it. It would help families that have been trying for a very long time. So I support the bill.”

The bill went before the House Insurance Subcommittee Tuesday.

