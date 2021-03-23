Advertisement

Tennessee Publix pharmacies offering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Publix said it will prioritize vaccinating teachers, school staff and child care workers.
Publix said it will prioritize vaccinating teachers, school staff and child care workers.(WCJB)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Publix pharmacies across Tennessee are now offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The vaccine will be available at 23 locations throughout the state, including Knox, Sevier and Greene counties.

Registration for vaccine appointments opened Tuesday, March 23 through the store’s online reservation system. To register, click here. Appointments can only be made online and will not be accepted by calling Publix Pharmacy.

The grocer said it will prioritize vaccinating teachers, school staff and child care workers.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

