Tennessee Senate unanimously approves Evelyn Boswell’s Law

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Senate unanimously passed Evelyn Boswell’s Law on Monday.

The Senate voted 30-0 in support of the bill that would require parents to report their child missing within 24 hours of determining that the child is missing. The bill applies to children 12 years or younger.

House Bill 384 and Senate Bill 327 were named after the toddler who was reported missing in February, but hadn’t been seen since December. Authorities eventually found the child’s body on a family member’s property.

Megan Boswell, Evelyn’s mother, is facing multiple charges, including felony murder in the toddler’s death.

The legislation will now be sent to the House for approval. The House may vote on the bill as soon as Thursday. If approved, the legislation would then go to Gov. Bill Lee.

If passed the law would take effect on July 1, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.