EF-0 tornado hits East Tenn. elementary school

A tornado warning has been issued in Cumberland County.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Minor damage has been reported to Crossville’s Pleasant Hill Elementary School Thursday afternoon.

Cumberland County Emergency Management reported minor damage to the school Thursday afternoon. Pleasant Hill Elementary officials confirmed to WVLT that part of the roof was blown off during a strong storm while a tornado warning was in effect for the area.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning in North central Cumberland County in Middle Tennessee.

According to NWS, a EF-0 tornado was confirmed at the elementary school.

According to the NWS, damage was reported in Cumberland County. “There are reports of damage in Cumberland Co. with this storm. If you live in western Morgan and Scott Co., TAKE COVER NOW! MOVE TO A BASEMENT OR AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING,” said NWS in a Tweet.

Cumberland County officials reported no injuries at the school. A school resource officer ushered students who were loading onto buses back into the school to keep them safe.

Tornado Hits School

An EF-0 tornado hit Pleasant Hill Elementary in Cumberland County as school was letting out Thursday afternoon. A School Resource Officer rushed everyone back inside before the tornado hit.

Posted by WVLT on Thursday, April 8, 2021

