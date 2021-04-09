Former Anderson Co. school officer takes plea deal in inappropriate conduct case

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Anderson County school resource officer has has taken a plea deal after allegedly “engaging in inappropriate conduct” with high school students, court officials told WVLT News Thursday.

According to a release from ACSO, 36-year-old James Lawson was indicted on charges of solicitation of a minor and two counts of solicitation of a minor to observe sexual conduct by electronic means.

Lawson resigned from ACSO in December of 2020, the same day he learned Sheriff Russell Barker opened an internal affairs investigation after finding Lawson was accused of having inappropriate engagements with two Clinton High School students.

“I’m proud of how quick and professional my staff and school officials handled this incident,” Sheriff Russell Barker said in 2021. “The criminal behavior exhibited by James is incomprehensible. Conduct such as this will not be tolerated and will be handled with the strongest means of enforcement at my disposal. I especially applaud the victims in this case for their bravery and strength to come forward.”

Lawson had been a school resource officer at Clinton High School since August of 2020.

“Our schools are filled with great teachers and administrators along with valuable young students. Likewise, our SRO unit is full of leaders who have a strong passion of protecting our schools. This incident does not and will not change that,” Barker said in 2021.

Lawson received diversion for the charges after pleading guilty. Those charges will be expunged after he completes requirements set by the court.

