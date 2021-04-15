Knoxville Police officer injured during Austin-East shooting released from hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said Adam Willson, the officer injured during a shooting at Austin-East High School, has been released from the hospital.

The Knoxville Police Department confirmed Officer Willson was discharged Friday afternoon.

“He is continuing to recover from his injuries and remains in good spirits,” Knoxville Police said in a statement. “The Willson family is grateful for the well wishes, thoughts and prayers, and asks for their privacy at this time.”

According to KPD, Officer Adam Willson is a 20-year veteran of the police department. Willson was serving as the School Resource Officer at Austin-East at the time of the incident.

According to the TBI, the officer entered the restroom where an armed student had been reported. Officers were involved in a struggle with the student identified as Anthony J. Thomspon Jr. Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation originally reported Thompson fired shots that hit the officer. During their investigation, TBI revealed preliminary examinations indicate the bullet that struck Officer Willson was not fired from the student’s handgun.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said Willson is in “good spirits” and said he’d “rather this happen to him than someone else.”

Willson was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with a leg injury. According to Officer Willson’s son, a bullet was just inches away from causing a much more serious injury.

The son tells WVLT his dad was hit in the upper leg and underwent surgery to repair his femur and that injury could have been a lot worse. Officials said Willson underwent surgery and is now recovering.

“We are grateful for the well wishes,” KPD said in a statement.

Willson is a U.S. Army Veteran who served from 1992 to 1996 in the 82nd Airborne Division.

According to actor Carl Marino, Willson made several appearances on the television show ‘Homicide Hunter.” Marino, who said he considers Willson one of his “best friends” said get well cards for Officer Willson can be sent to 5-0 Talent. P.O. Box 70252 Knoxville, TN, 37938.

Fans of the show and Kenda cruisers know Adam Wilson well. He was the hero wounded yesterday here in Knoxville. He is... Posted by Carl Marino on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.