10-digit dialing starts Saturday for 865 area code

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Callers in the 865 area code will soon be required to dial with 10 digits, rather than seven, when making local phone calls.

Beginning April 24, callers in the 865 area should use 10 digits whenever placing local calls.

Seven-digit dialing will still be completed until the 10-digit dialing becomes mandatory on Oct. 24 to provide adjustment time to the new dialing pattern. Any local calls made in those area codes using seven-digits will not go through after Oct. 24.

Officials with the Federal Communications Commission said the change to 10-digit calling is necessary to accommodate the national “988” National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which takes effect July 2022.

There are 37 states required to enact 10-digit dialing for select area codes for the change.

