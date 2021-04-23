Advertisement

10-digit dialing starts Saturday for 865 area code

Beginning April 24, callers in the 865 area should use 10 digits whenever placing local calls.
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Callers in the 865 area code will soon be required to dial with 10 digits, rather than seven, when making local phone calls.

Seven-digit dialing will still be completed until the 10-digit dialing becomes mandatory on Oct. 24 to provide adjustment time to the new dialing pattern. Any local calls made in those area codes using seven-digits will not go through after Oct. 24.

Officials with the Federal Communications Commission said the change to 10-digit calling is necessary to accommodate the national “988” National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which takes effect July 2022.

There are 37 states required to enact 10-digit dialing for select area codes for the change.

