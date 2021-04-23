Electrified Ford Bronco created in East Tennessee before big festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ford Broncos from all over the country are galloping into East Tennessee. The classic cars – and their owners – are in Townsend for the Super Celebration all weekend.

One of them looks a little different under the hood: it’s an all American with a 21st Century update.

“It should just go when you put the pedal down,” Armstrong said. He works at Kincer Chassis in Louisville, Tennessee.

Going to the pace of 90 miles an hour. Detroit muscle meets California green in this electrified Ford.

Kincer is scratch building the Ford with the same number of modules as a Tesla Model S.

“We don’t want this to just be a lifted Tesla. We want it to be a Bronco... electric,” Armstrong said.

Austin Armstrong is the engineer running the project, from the blueprints to the install.

“This is by far the biggest thing I’ve worked on,” Armstrong said.

When it’s ready the Bronco is shipping to Hawaii with a likely detour at a famous auto show: SEMA.

“We’ve got over 300 circuits right now, we’re nailing all down,” Armstrong said. “All the battery packs, and that’s interfacing with a motor controller that will control all three phase motor.”

A 200-mile range on the new version gets you farther than a 70s Bronco with a full tank of gas. Once she hits the road, she’ll ride on a custom chassis from the growing East Tennessee business.

“In 2021, we’re looking at 6 chassis per month,” owner Thomas Kincer said.

Thomas sees this Bronco as a one-off but values for the barn finds are skyrocketing.

“I think we’re getting to that age group where people grew up with these broncos and they’re like ‘I remember riding in a Bronco with my dad or my grandfather’ and now they’re to the point where they’re trying to recreate these memories,” Kincer said.

“It’s been pretty awesome to see it all come together,” Armstrong said.

This colt bucks trends without making a sound.

