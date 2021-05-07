Advertisement

Kidde recalls thousands of smoke detectors for fire alert failure

Affected models in the recall include Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 smoke and...
Affected models in the recall include Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 smoke and combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Updated: May. 7, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kidde is recalling 226,000 smoke detectors, stating they fail to alert customers to fires.

Affected models in the recall include Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 smoke and their combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms. Some of the models will have the TruSense logo or “AMBER=FAULT” on the front.

The recalled models were sold at WalMart, Home Depot, Menards and Amazon between May 2019 and September 2020.

No incidents have been reported yet, but people with these alarms should contact the company for a replacement that works.

Affected customers can submit a claim online or by calling 844-796-9972. The company promises to send a replacement within three days of receiving the claim.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevierville Fire Chief Matt Henderson
Sevierville Fire Chief suspended after purchasing alcohol while in uniform
Shooting victim identified in East Knoxville shooting
Tenn. ICU beds nearly 90% full; Knox County COVID cases jump almost 16% in one day
Jimtown Road
Man who reported deadly Cocke Co. animal attack had history of aggressive dogs, report shows
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2019, file photo, ESPN's Maria Taylor works from the sideline during...
NBC quickly hires Maria Taylor after her departure from ESPN
San Francisco's Department of Public Works wants to replace 3,000 existing trash cans. The...
‘It’s insane’: $20K prototype trash can discussed for San Francisco
San Francisco's Department of Public Works wants to replace 3,000 existing trash cans. The...
'It's insane': $20K prototype trash can discussed for San Francisco
There's a nationwide hotline for grieving pet owners that's run by vet students out of Tufts...
Students run hotline for grieving pet owners
There's a nationwide hotline for grieving pet owners that's run by vet students out of Tufts...
Students run hotline for grieving pet owners