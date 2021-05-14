Advertisement

Megan Boswell appears in court in killing of 15-month-old, trial date set

By Alivia Harris
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Megan Boswell appearing in court for murder charges in the death of her daughter 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell https://bit.ly/3zWtnYQ

Posted by WVLT on Thursday, September 30, 2021

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Megan Boswell appeared in court Thursday, Sept. 30 for murder charges in the death of her daughter Evelyn Boswell. At the hearing, the court and lawyers discussed setting up a trial for Boswell.

Boswell was charged with two counts of felony murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect and a host of other charges after her 15-month-old was found buried beneath a shed on a family member’s property in March 2020.

A trial date of Sept. 26, 2022 was set. The jury is set to be selected the week of Sept. 19. The court also discussed the possibility of getting a jury from another county. The court decided to prepare a questionnaire for an upcoming jury to gauge for publicity in the case.

Evelyn’s disappearance captured the region. You can read more about the timeline of the case here.

