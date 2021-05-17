WATCH: TDOT releases animation outlining Memphis I-40 bridge repair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Department of Transportation officials released an animation detailing the repair process for the Memphis I-40 bridge Monday afternoon. The animation outlines how crews will carry out the two-phase repair process to repair the crack.

Check out our short animation showing a breakdown of the I-40 bridge repair work in Memphis. #myTDOT pic.twitter.com/CeaLUqIDwu — myTDOT (@myTDOT) June 7, 2021

TDOT officials announced previously that the repair contract for the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge has been awarded to Kiewit Infrastructure Group.

“The selection was based on qualifications, experience, and availability of personnel and equipment,” the announcement said.

The repair will be done in two phases. The first phase will involve installing steel plates on each side of the damaged beam. This will ensure stability while the crews work on a more permanent solution. The second phase is still being designed and will be finalized with a contractor.

This all according to TDOT officials.

The state has created a webpage following the repair as well.

A re-opening date has not been set.

