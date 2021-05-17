Advertisement

Photographer captures “one in a million” shot of bald eagle

The picture of a bald eagle in front of an American flag is described as “one in a million.”
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nate Nelson of Nate Nelson Photography managed to capture a photograph of a bald eagle with a fish in its talons in front of an American flag.

He calls it a “one in a million” shot. He shared the picture in the WVLT Weather Vols Facebook group.

The bald eagle was declared the national symbol of the United States in 1782 and was threatened with extinction in the 1950s due to reproductive failure brought on by pesticides.

After the banning of the pesticide DDT and the introduction of numerous protection programs, bald eagles were removed from the federal list of threatened species in 2007.

Bald eagles from more northern breeding populations migrate to Tennessee for the winter, and gather around reservoirs and large rivers in the state, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

There are currently over 175 nesting pairs of bald eagles in Tennessee and a majority of the birds remain in the state year-round.

