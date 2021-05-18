Grandma on oxygen worried about crumbling road to her home

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Update May 28: Jefferson County Mayor Mark Potts replied to our inquiry that, “Mr. Tipton told me it is on his schedule for repair.” There has been no clear timetable shared for when this will happen.

Dozens of people who live off Fairview Garden Road leading to Fairgarden Circle in rural Jefferson County must drive a one-lane stretch down a winding slope to get to their homes.

Earlier this year, the road began to crumble again, creating a drop of about three feet on the right lane, and prompting the closure of the road to a single lane. Now resident Patricia Compton says she has concerns about this only way in and out of the neighborhood near the Sevier County line in the event of an emergency.

“Well, you just have to be very careful, going up through there,” said Compton. “You just have to wait and hope you don’t meet anybody going up.”

She has already had COPD, then catching COVID-19 in early 2021 created an extra health challenge. She said an ambulance had to come to her rescue. Since recovering from COVID, she has required constant use of oxygen. Now Compton worries an ambulance might not be able to make it to her.

“I am concerned that fire trucks, ambulances, they may get in. I’m concerned that they will break the road down more that they can’t get out,” she said.

She and her husband settled at their home in the 1980s and she said she pays property taxes to Jefferson County, although she has a Sevier County address. Compton realizes that road crews have worked on the road from time to time. “Did get it resurfaced a couple of years ago. But before that it was doing the exact same thing...it crumbles,” she said.

Compton said she has reached out to Jefferson County leaders for help repairing the road this time around. WVLT has also reached out to the Jefferson County Highway Department, Highway Commissioners and the County Mayor’s office.

