Restaurants announced for Marble City Food Hall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The restaurants set to open in the Marble City Market Food Hall at Regas Square have been announced by Hospitality HQ management group.

The food hall is set to open in the Old City area of Downtown Knoxville in August.

The Marble City Market will feature 11 vendors, a 40-seat bar, indoor and outdoor seating for more than 500 guests and two Top Golf Swing Suite Simulators.

Some popular Knoxville favorites were announced to be a part of the food hall, including Paysan Sandwich Shop and Penne For Your Thoughts.

A few new names will come to Knoxville for the first time. The Corners will serve Detroit-style pizza, Po’Richards will offer po’boys and cheesesteaks. Seoul Brothers was announced as one of the new vendors. The business serves Korean fusion food. Smash Knoxville will serve specialty smash burgers, house cut fries and buttermilk brined fried chicken.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a drink at Frank and George’s Bar.

The Marble City Market Food Hall will be the first dining establishment in Knoxville designed specifically for a post-COVID environment. The business will feature enhanced ventilation, a large outdoor seating area, and an online ordering and contactless pay system.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.