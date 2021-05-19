New Dolly Fest events announced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new event called Dolly Fest is coming to Knoxville’s Old City next month. According to the event website, Dolly Fest will support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Knox County.

The event will involve Dolly-themed events hosted by the shops of the Old City. “We’ll be dancin’ from shop to shop for Dolly-themed events and specials,” the website reads.

Some of the Dolly Fest events include:

An outdoor viewing of Dolly’s own 9 to 5 at the Mill & Mine: Friday, June 4 at 8:30 p.m.

A Dolly-themed brunch at Tako Taco: Sunday, June 6 from 11:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Those interested can make reservations here

The third annual Dolly Art Contest at Rala . Show opens Friday, June 4 and prizes will be awarded at 7 p.m.

An Intimate Evening with Dolly's Banjo Player at ACF Jewlery. June 4 and 5 at 5 p.m. Those interested can purchase $35 tickets here

A Dolly Dress-Up contest at Honeymouth.

A Dolly-themed menu at the Jig & Reel.

The “LOVE DOLLY” art show at Red Gallery. The show runs all weekend-long.

Dolly-themed pole dance shows at Sheer Inspiration. Shows will be June 4 at 7 p.m. and June 5 at 2 p.m.

Plenty of restaurants will be offering Dolly-themed food and drinks, such as Urban Bar, Old City Sports Bar, Merchants of Beer and more.

Dolly Fest will run from June 4 - 6, the website says.

