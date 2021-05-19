MEDIC Blood Center in critical need of O Negative, A and O Positive donations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced it is in critical need of O Negative, A, and O bloody supplies.

According to MEDIC, hospital demand for blood products continues to be high, and donor turnout isn’t meeting that demand at this time.

MEDIC said it has a less than a two-day supply of A Positive, O Positive, and O Negative blood types.

The center advises individuals to schedule an appointment for donations due to the limited availability for walk-in donors.

Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org.

