MEDIC Blood Center in critical need of O Negative, A and O Positive donations
Updated: May. 19, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced it is in critical need of O Negative, A, and O bloody supplies.
According to MEDIC, hospital demand for blood products continues to be high, and donor turnout isn’t meeting that demand at this time.
MEDIC said it has a less than a two-day supply of A Positive, O Positive, and O Negative blood types.
The center advises individuals to schedule an appointment for donations due to the limited availability for walk-in donors.
Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org.
