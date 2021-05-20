Advertisement

15-month-old dies from injuries following fiery Knoxville crash

All three were taken to an area hospital for treatment to injuries and burns.
By Arial Starks
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department confirmed a 15-month-old has died after battling injuries sustained during a crash that sparked a vehicle fire on May 19.

Following the crash, the child and two adults were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, officials said. All three were hospitalized due to injuries and burns sustained during the crash.

According to KPD, officers responded to a single-car crash on Wednesday, May 19, on Buffat Mill Road at Spring Hill Road. Following the crash, the car burst into flames.

Two of the victims were later transported to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

