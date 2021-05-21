Advertisement

System outage causes long airport lines

By CNN staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: May. 21, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT
(CNN) - If you’re booked on an American Airlines flight, you may want to head to the airport earlier than usual.

Passengers are reporting delays, canceled flights and problems checking in.

American confirmed the problems and blamed an outage with the Sabre reservation system.

Many airlines use Sabre, but so far, the complaints appear to be coming from American customers though Jet Blue was also reportedly affected.

Sabre said the issue with its system has been resolved.

It’s not known what led to the outage, or if American has resumed normal operations.

Adding to the delays, in Pittsburgh, the international airport also experienced a power outage, causing delays at security checkpoints, media there reported.

