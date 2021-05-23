Advertisement

Knoxville man indicted in fatal 2021 MLK Jr. Ave. shooting

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting on MLK Jr. Ave.
Ronald Eugene Fox II
Ronald Eugene Fox II(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: May. 23, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man has been indicted in a 2021 shooting that happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

Ronald Eugene Fox II was indicted for killing Constance Davidson, 37, “unlawfully, intentionally and with premeditation.”

Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting at 2919 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue just before midnight on May 22, officials said in a release. Upon arrival, officers found one female victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, the release said.

Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It took crews with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department over an hour to stabilize the car and get...
Driver and dog saved after car goes over embankment in Pigeon Forge
Campbell County Sheriff
‘We want to stress there has not been any specific threats’ | ‘Disturbing’ letters found in Campbell Co.
Officials said the suspect has distinctive tattoos on both arms.
Authorities identify suspect accused of stealing copper wire
Indiana woman dies while attending Bonnaroo
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car

Latest News

Warmer Tuesday
Back to 90s today and reaching triple digits tomorrow, First Alert Weather Day
A couple rushed into an animal shelter, thinking they rescued a house cat on Friday, according...
‘You know that’s a bobcat kitten, RIGHT?!’ | Couple mistakes lost kitten with bobcat
(Source: CBS Newspath)
Certain medications can lead to heat related illnesses
Rose Phillips and Kristie Craig
Deputies capture 2 escapees from Anderson County Detention Facility
A couple thought they were
‘You know that’s a bobcat kitten, RIGHT?!’ | Couple mistakes lost kitten with bobcat