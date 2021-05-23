Knoxville man indicted in fatal 2021 MLK Jr. Ave. shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man has been indicted in a 2021 shooting that happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

Ronald Eugene Fox II was indicted for killing Constance Davidson, 37, “unlawfully, intentionally and with premeditation.”

Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting at 2919 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue just before midnight on May 22, officials said in a release. Upon arrival, officers found one female victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, the release said.

Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

