Dolly Parton celebrates Tennessee’s 225th birthday

By Alivia Harris
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee released a new video to commemorate Tennessee’s 225th birthday that features Dolly Parton.

The video features the legendary country singer’s song My Tennessee Home while showcasing communities throughout the state.

“Dolly Parton is a Tennessee treasure, and I’m thankful she’s joined us to commemorate Tennessee’s 225 birthday with this new video featuring communities across our state,” Gov. Lee tweeted.

On June 1, Tennessee will kick off a year of events and activities that celebrate Tennessee’s statehood.

“Join us as we celebrate Tennessee’s 225th birthday with a year full of festivities from Graceland in Memphis, to Music Row in Nashville and Dollywood in the Smokies,” Parton said.

Tennesseans can visit the Tennessee 225 webpage to submit stories that showcase something special about the area of Tennessee they call home. Select stories will be chosen to be featured on the site throughout the year.

To learn more about the festivities taking place throughout the year, click here.

