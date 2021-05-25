Advertisement

‘Dreamer’ barred from re-entry after visa interview visit to Mexico

By WCVB staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT
LOWELL, Mass. (WCVB) - A “dreamer” has been denied re-entry to the U.S. after going to Mexico for her visa interview.

Family and lawmakers are pushing to get her back.

This year’s birthday wish for Nicole and Amalyis is for their sister Ana Rafael Cruz to come home.

“We are all devastated,” said Maria Rafael, Cruz’s twin sister.

The twins crossed the border with their mother at the age of 7. The now 25-year-olds are DACA recipients.

Earlier this month, Cruz was invited to Mexico for her visa interview, which would have gotten her one step closer to completing her permanent residency in the U.S.

“She left with the reassurance of her attorney that everything was going to be fine and that her case was simple,” Rafael said.

But then she said Cruz was told she was not eligible because she entered the U.S. without documents.

She was given a 10-year ban before she can re-enter the U.S.

“Since she’s been here, she’s done everything correctly,” said Susanne Nasson, Cruz’s manager at Banfield Pet Hospital in Woburn.

Nasson said Cruz is working two jobs to put herself through college.

“She’s been an exemplary student. She’s been an exemplary employee. She has worked hard. This is exactly the type of person that you want here,” she said.

The family has reached out to lawmakers including Rep. Lori Trahan, whose office confirmed is assisting.

“This is home. My sister was saying that even though we do not have immigration status, I always felt like this is where I belong,” Rafael said.

The family said Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey are also helping them, and lawmakers reached out to the consulate to see if they would reverse their decision.

But the consulate is standing firm.

The family is now considering other options with lawmakers. They’re also looking for a new attorney.

