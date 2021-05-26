Advertisement

Austin-East boy’s soccer team to face Gatlinburg-Pittman in state championship

After a year of tragedy and heartbreak, the Austin-East boy’s soccer team gave their community another reason to smile during a successful season.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: May. 27, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT
Austin-East defeated Merrol Hyde Magnet School 1-0 Wednesday afternoon.

The boy’s soccer team won the school’s first TSSAA state tournament game on Tuesday. The school never made it to the tournament in past years but is now headed to the state finals.

Austin-East will face Gatlinburg-Pittman in the state championship Friday.

The team’s head coach said it took persistence and faith to get them far in the district, but it was not an easy ride.

“To get in the same bus with kids with a heart like that— I am proud to say I am Austin-East’s head coach for the boy’s soccer team,” Jonathan Netherland said.

COVID-19 took away the team’s chance to play in 2020. This year, tragedies tried stopping them after losing five classmates to deadly shootings.

“It’s so hard to see children miss their friends and mourn their classmates and walk through the hallway and have a live memorial at the restroom,” Netherland said.

The team has introduced a handful of alumni, parents and strangers to the sport.

The team beat Gibson County High School, 8-0.

On Monday, the soccer team shared a social media post asking for donations. Money can be sent to the head coach’s CashApp handle, $JonathanNetherland.

The teams will play at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

