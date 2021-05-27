Anderson Co. DA says dangers of drinking and driving too often seen around graduation season

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - During graduation season when communities are often celebrating, 7th District Attorney Dave Clark in Anderson County says he too often sees the dangers of celebrations getting out of hand, risking the lives of young people.

“We continue to have these sorts of instances, and sadly they seem to be focused around graduation season. We see young people hurt and killed because of alcohol-related instances,” said Clark.

In the latest instance, what investigators suspect was a celebration involving young people, 18-year-old Madi Percell was pronounced dead at the scene of an overturned truck driven by 21-year-old John Boles. Boles is now facing a vehicular homicide charge, as well as approximately seven charges of aggravated assault, in Anderson County for hurt passengers.

The crash happened in the pre-dawn hours Saturday morning, May 22, sending multiple victims to the hospital with serious injuries. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that Boles admitted drinking alcohol earlier at a restaurant in Karns, and also failed a field sobriety test.

While Clark declined to elaborate on any details of this specific case, he did share his concern that too many people may jeopardize their safety on the road by being under the influence, and too many juveniles may not fully realize the dangers.

“We hope the message is that people will pause, think, and find a safe way home if they’re going to imbibe in alcoholic beverages. Of course, if they are juveniles that are consuming alcohol beverages or underage people consuming alcoholic beverages, that opens up a whole other issue and set of problems,” said Clark.

Clark said his general concern about DUI dangers and restaurants and bars is, “We always hope our restaurants will be safe and careful, that servers will discharge their duty to be sure that anyone they are serving is legally entitled to consume alcohol. And we fight that hard in Anderson County. We have a nonprofit group here called ASAP that visits our restaurants, convenience stores, bars, to make sure that they are not serving underage people. We put stickers on the windows of businesses that uphold the law so they are encouraged to do things the right way. We’re going to keep doing that, hoping that we can make things safer...we’re encouraged to continue to try to make a difference.”

Clark said his office and a number of different East Tennessee organizations, from law enforcement to community groups, coordinate together to address the problems related to drinking and driving.

