Big Orange bats return as Vols run-rule Miss. State, 12-2

The win over the Bulldogs is Tennessee’s first postseason win in Hoover since topping top-seeded Vanderbilt 6-4 in its opening game of the 2007 tournament and ends a seven-game losing streak in the SEC Tournament.
2021 SEC Baseball Tournament - Game 9: #3 Mississippi State vs #2 Tennessee
2021 SEC Baseball Tournament - Game 9: #3 Mississippi State vs #2 Tennessee(Michael Wade | Michael Wade/SEC)
By Zack Rickens
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee exploded for 12 runs on 15 hits Thursday morning to oust Mississippi State from the SEC Tournament, 12-2 in 8 innings.

Chad Dallas (10-1) earned the win on the bump after firing 93 pitches and allowing just seven baserunners through 6.2 innings of work.

Pete Derkay got the scoring started with a second inning 3-run home run over the fence in right field. Liam Spence kept the foot on the gas during the 2nd when he brought Connor Pavolony home on a bloop single to center field.

Mississippi State inched closer with an RBI single in the top of the 3rd, but never closed the gap with the hot-hitting Vols.

UP NEXT:

Tennessee awaits the winner between (6) Florida and (10) Alabama. First pitch for that contest is scheduled for 5:30 ET. The Big Orange are back in action at 4 p.m. Friday.

