East Knoxville business gifts Austin-East soccer team $2,000 as they head to state

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tim’s Fencing and Decking in East Knoxville surprised Austin-East Magnet High School’s boys soccer team Thursday after hearing the team was in need. Tim and Sarah Wells gifted the team $2,000 to cover food expenses.

“We know thank you isn’t big enough, so what we’re trying to do is we’re trying to win it,” Head Soccer Coach Jonathan Netherland said.

The Wells said helping the youth is a part of their mission as a company. They’ve hired a handful of local high school graduates as a means of giving back.

“We are very thankful for where our businesses is today and it really wouldn’t be here without the community, so I just feel like it makes sense for us to give back,” Sarah Wells said.

The team has made history taking Austin-East to its first state tournament. The team will play for the state championship against another local team, Gatlinburg-Pittman High School.

The state championship game against Gatlinburg-Pittman is expected to be a close one. The Highlanders have won 80% of their games and are number one in their district.

The Emerald Youth Foundation has offered up a bus to take family and fans to the game tomorrow morning.

The match-up is Friday at 12 p.m. EST at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

