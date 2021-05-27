Advertisement

East Tennessee teens fight back against hackers

Four William Blount High School students are finalists in a National Cyber Scholarship Foundation cyber security competition.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT
The students are: Alexus Cox, Addison Goforth, Molly Marantos, James Medders.

The scholarship recognizes students who are talented at keeping our digital footprint safe.

They’re among 600 selected as National Cyber Scholars among 30,000 students from across the nation who sought to qualify for the competition.

The students each won a $2,500 dollar scholarship and can participate in the Cyber Foundations Academy, which is a multi-week training course.

Only seven students across the state were selected as finalists.

