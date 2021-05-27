Emerald Youth summer programs giving kids normalcy after unusual school year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For most students in East Tennessee, this week marks the end of the school year which means summer camp fun is starting up. The Emerald Youth Foundation says they’re hoping to get kids back to socializing with friends and having fun.

Kids can pick between sports programs, day camp, and a college and career exploration program. Vice President of Program Development Chrystal Armstrong-Brown hopes these summer programs will help kids build relationships.

“In all of our programs, we are building relationships and discipleship with young people. Praying for them, walking with them through life in the long term,” said Armstrong-Brown.

The Emerald Youth Foundation has helped thousands of kids build those relationships after a year where they were spread apart.

“We will have some academic focus and focus on things around learning loss so we are aware of that, but it is so important for our young people to have fun and relax and have those experiences to make memories for a lifetime,” said Armstrong-Brown.

Shauna Lawson says it’s nice to have a place to send her kids during the summer.

“My kids love it. It’s such a great program and to be able to send your kids every day, all day to a program and to people you trust. Because they treat your kids as if it’s their own kids,” said Lawson.

Her fifth-grade son Noah is counting down the days before summer programs start. He is signed up for basketball and football.

“It’s reassuring to be able to send your kids and know there are going to be people you can trust because I mean these are my babies I wouldn’t trust them with just anybody,” said Lawson.

