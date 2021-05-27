Advertisement

Ex-Tennessee DA admits to trading sex for dismissing charges

By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A former assistant district attorney in Tennessee has pleaded guilty to soliciting a sexual bribe in exchange for expunging a woman’s criminal charges.

The eastern district U.S. Attorney’s Office says William E. McManus Jr. entered his plea in federal court on Monday. The 50-year-old admitted to dismissing shoplifting and meth possession charges in Washington County in exchange for a commercial sex act with a woman.

He had also engaged in commercial sex acts with the woman prior to the bribe. McManus’ sentencing is scheduled for November. The offense carries a maximum punishment of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

