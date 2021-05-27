First Alert Friday as cold front brings storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The warmer temperatures continue for parts of one more day. Then a cold front will arrive bringing us a cool down. We also have a First Alert as that same cold front brings us some stronger storms during the evening commute.

WHAT TO EXPECT

While there are a few morning showers and even a rumble of thunder near Watts Bar Lake around dawn, we are mostly dry before 2:00 p.m. Friday.

The WVLT First Alert starts right at 2 o’clock Friday. A few showers and storms are possible early, but it is that cold front moving in by the afternoon and evening hours that will bring in some stronger storms. The main threats are damaging wind, hail, and some pockets of heavy rain. Also, this line of storms will be moving in as a lot of you may be leaving work Friday evening or heading out of town for Memorial Day weekend.

A cold front will bring a line of gusty storms through our area Friday during the afternoon drive home. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Showers linger into early Saturday morning but become spotty throughout the day. The good news is we’ll go from the mid-80s Friday to the upper 60s to lower 70s on Saturday! The bad news is that those clouds stick around for the majority of the day. It could look a little bit gloomy at times on Saturday, especially earlier in the day.

We will see more sunshine on Sunday with those mild temperatures. We will start out your Sunday with temperatures near 50 and warm up to around 72 for the high.

The morning Memorial Day ceremonies will be a little cooler this year, with the morning in the low 50s but a mostly sunny afternoon around 82 degrees.

Enjoy the slight cool down while you can because it looks like the mid-80s return by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Scattered storms will return by Wednesday of next week.

Strong storms Friday bring in cooler temperatures by the weekend. (WVLT)

