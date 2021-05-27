Knoxville Army veteran honored with trip to National Purple Heart Hall of Honor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Purple Heart recipient was chosen to be one of the nation’s 2021 Purple Heart Patriot Project honorees.

U.S. Army Captain Robert “Buzz” Buswell will represent fellow Purple Heart Recipients at the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor.

The all-expenses-paid trip includes visits to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, historic Washington’s Headquarters, a special tour of the newly renovated National Purple Heart Hall of Honor and other tributes to service.

“Buzz and his fellow Patriot Project honorees are true American heroes,” said Richie Lay, a Purple Heart recipient and chairman of the National Purple Heart Honor Mission. “America’s Purple Heart veterans have given so much to defend freedom and that sacrifice must always be remembered. We are privileged to be able to provide this unique salute to service for our Purple Heart heroes.”

In June 1970, then-First Lieutenant Buswell was the lead reconnaissance patrol when enemy forces initiated an ambush with a claymore and small arms fire. Buswell and another soldier were wounded during the incident. Buswell was hit again as he and his team were evacuating. Buswell was hospitalized for 19 months, went through 27 surgeries and had to learn to walk again.

Along with his Purple Heart, CPT Buswell was awarded numerous medals and commendations during his service, including the Bronze Star Medal, the Combat Infantryman Badge and an Army Commendation with “V” Device.

Buswell earned his Master’s Degree and worked as a U.S. Postal Service trainer, development officer with the Boys & Girls club and with the Knox County government.

In 2012, Buswell was appointed the County’s Veterans Service Officer. Today he is the Director of Veterans and Senior Services for Knox County.

Through the United Veterans Council of East Tennessee, Inc. Buswell also established a program serving hundreds of Veterans and their guests’ free breakfast the first, second, third and last Saturday of every month.

