Clinton manufacturing businesses in need of workers

Some require no experience
By Anne Brock
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: May. 26, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Job openings are plentiful right now in the Clinton manufacturing community. Plants are running full-speed to fill orders in industries such as automotive, even needing existing employees to work overtime to get it all done. Job recruiters are looking for more people to fill open slots, even if new employees have no manufacturing experience.

Branch Manager April Sutherland at Resource MFG said it is a busy time for the plants that have no plans of slowing down.

“We don’t see any end in sight as far as slow down, anything like that. Because generally most of our manufacturing plants, they start to slow down in July and December, but we don’t anticipate that this year,” said Sutherland.

Sutherland expects to see more applicants later in the summer, when the extra Tennessee unemployment benefit runs out. Yet, she said now is the time to get a job.

Resource MFG is hosting JobFest 2021 at its offices at 718 N. Charles Seivers Boulavard. This is June 8-11 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Walk-in applicants may come with resumes in hand and learn about job opportunities.

